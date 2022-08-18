BEREA, Ohio (WSPA) — The NFL and the league’s player’s association have agreed that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension, reports state.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter also reported that Watson will also be fined $5 million, which will go to charity.

The news comes after a jointly appointed judge ruled that Watson did violate the NFL’s personal conduct policy and should serve a six-game suspension. The league subsequently appealed the decision and now has come to an agreement with the NFLPA and the official 11-game suspension. The agreement still needs to be signed.

Watson was accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by over two dozen women over the course of more than a year.

The league’s press release can be viewed here.

He can return to action in the Browns’ game at the Houston Texans, his former team, on December 4.