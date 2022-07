Greenville –

Greenville Drive third baseman Nicholas Northcut currently leads the South Atlantic League & is second in MILB with 22 home runs.

While the Ohio native is in the midst of a breakout season, he was not a top 10 round draft pick and was not among the Red Sox top 30 prospects entering the season.

While Northcut has had to doubters wrong his entire career, his quest to defy the odds actually started at a much earlier age.