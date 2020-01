COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 78-45 victory over Missouri. Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 each for the Gamecocks, who played their first game since taking over the top spot in the AP Top 25. Aijha Blackwell scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.

