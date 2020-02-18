Number one USC rolls to 19th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 1 Gamecocks to a 95-44 victory over Vanderbilt. It was South Carolina’s 19th straight win overall and 12th in a row over the Commodores. Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, had her 11th game this season with double figure points and rebounds. Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson had 12 points each for South Carolina, which used a 17-0 run at the end of the opening quarter to take control. Mariella Fasoula led Vanderbilt with 11 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)