1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

Number one USC wins 22nd straight

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
USC Gamecocks_6132

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 for its 22nd consecutive victory. The Gamecocks matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row. This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots to open up a double-digit lead and used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks made it a 30-point blowout early in the third. Zada Williams led the Gators with 16 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store