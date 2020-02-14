Number one USC women cruise to 18th straight win

Closings and Delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 13 points apiece and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a sluggish start before rolling over Auburn 79-53 for its 18th straight victory.

The Gamecocks were coming off a decisive, 70-52, win over No. 5 UConn on Monday night.

And it looked like South Carolina didn’t have the same juice early on against Auburn. The Tigers trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 lead at the half. Robyn Benton led Arkansas with 15 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 24-1, 11-0 in the SEC.

