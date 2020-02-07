Number one USC women roll at Arkansas

1  of  81
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 freshman also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win. South Carolina got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams, when Arkansas rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

