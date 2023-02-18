LOUISVILLE (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball’s PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with a career-high-tying 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor. Hall also led the team with eight rebounds.

The Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) nearly overcame a 14-point second-half deficit, narrowing the Cardinals’ lead to just four on two occasions but couldn’t get over the hump, falling 83-73.

Three Tigers in addition to Hall finished in double figures. Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) finished with 16, 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Clemson took the advantage in points in the paint (48-26) and points off turnovers (16-7) but the Cardinals finished 26-for-28 at the foul line and outscored the Tigers’ bench 14-0.

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday, Feb. 22 when it hosts Syracuse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Littlejohn Coliseum and the game will air on ACCN.