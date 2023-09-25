COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina had two players earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performances in the Gamecocks’ 37-30 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was selected as the co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while defensive tackle Alex Huntley garnered SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades.

Rattler, a 6-1, 217-pound redshirt senior from Phoenix, Arizona, completed 18-of-20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. He added 43 yards rushing in the contest on eight carries. Rattler connected with Xavier Legette on 76- and 75-yard scoring plays and led touchdown drives of 98 and 99 yards. It was just the second time in school history that Carolina connected on two passes of 75 yards or more in the same game. Rattler was also named a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List and was selected the East-West Shrine Bowl’s “Monday Morning Quarterback” for his efforts.

Huntley, a 6-4, 298-pound redshirt junior from Blythewood, S.C., had a pair of sacks among his three tackles and broke up two passes in the Gamecocks’ win. He was a big part of the Carolina defense holding Mississippi State, the top rushing team in the SEC, to just 32 rushing yards on 23 carries, an average of 1.4 yard per tote.

This week’s honor mark the second time that Rattler has been recognized by the SEC this season. He was the league’s Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Furman.

This is the second week in a row that the Gamecocks have the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week. T.J. Sanders earned that honor a week ago following his efforts against Georgia.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 SEC) will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday for a date with the No. 21/19 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC). Game time is set for 7:30 pm at Neyland Stadium (101,915). The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic describing the action.