CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield for the second time this season.

The first quarter saw very little action as both teams combined for five punts and only 81 total yards.

On the Panthers’ first 3rd down of the 2nd quarter, Bryce Young did a nice job to avoid a sack and find DJ Chark getting open down the sideline, however, he fumbled it in the endzone and the Buccaneers recovered it for a touchback.

The game remained scoreless until the Buccaneers were able to make a 36-yard field goal with just over four minutes to play in the first half.

The Panthers were stagnant the rest of the half on offense, and the Bucs were only able to get one more field goal as time expired to push their lead to 6-0.

The third quarter saw defensive tackle Derick Brown sack Baker Mayfield and great catches from wide receivers Adam Thielen and Ihmir Smith-Marsette; however, the quarter ended scoreless.

Runningback Raheem Blackshear landed in the end zone, but it was ruled an illegal formation. Carolina ended their final game scoreless, 9-0.

With the win, the Buccaneers have clinched their third consecutive NFC South title.

This is the second consecutive game in which the Panthers emerged scoreless. Carolina’s season has ended 2-15 after major staffing changes and many injuries.