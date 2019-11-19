Sponsored by
Panthers owner says ‘no decision’ yet on Newton’s future with team

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Panthers owner David Tepper says the team won’t decide on the long-term future of Cam Newton with the organization until after they determine if the quarterback has fully recovered from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Newton, 30, played only two games for the Panthers this season before being placed on injured reserve.

The 2015 league MVP is slated to cost $21.1 million under next year’s salary cap, but the team could save $19 million if they cut him or trade him.

Tepper knows that.

But he says it is impossible to evaluate Newton right now given the uncertainty of his recovery.

Tepper said he does not know if the quarterback will have surgery.

Ideally, Tepper said Newton makes a full recovery, remains with the Panthers and leads the organization to a Super Bowl title.

