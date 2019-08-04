Panthers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Thursday’s Preseason Opener

SPARTANBURG (Carolina Panthers) – The Panthers released their first “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener at the Chicago Bears.

While the depth chart is very much subject to change throughout the preseason, here are a few items that stand out from the initial edition:

— The Panthers are in fact listed in a 3-4 defense. We’ve seen the multiple looks throughout practice, but we are now seeing on paper the three-down linemen along with the four linebackers.

— Speaking of the defensive front, veterans Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison are listed first at the outside linebacker positions. First-round pick Brian Burns has flashed a lot during camp, but he is still slotted behind Irvin. Marquis Haynes is in front of fourth-round pick Christian Miller at the other outside linebacker spot. Haynes only played 46 snaps last year, but the coaches are excited about his skills for this edge rusher position.

— Daryl Williams is slated first at left tackle ahead of second-round pick Greg Little, which is consistent with what we’ve seen during the first week of practices. Williams missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury and was still limited some at the start of training camp, but he will get the first shot at left tackle with the rookie coming along. Sixth-round pick Dennis Daley is listed as the backup to Trai Turner at right guard.

— Kyle Allen and Will Grier have been splitting second-team reps at quarterback, and Allen is listed second behind Cam Newton. The third-round pick is listed third.

— Newly signed safety Tre Boston is listed as the starter at safety alongside Eric Reid. Defensive back Ross Cockrell, who has been working at safety this camp, is slotted behind Boston and Rashaan Gaulden is behind Reid.

— The running backs behind Christian McCaffrey look like this (for now): Cameron Artis-Payne, Reggie Bonnafon, fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett and undrafted rookie Elijah Holyfield.