CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers are trading pro-bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Fransisco 49ers, the team confirmed.

In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers will receive a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-round draft picks in 2023 and a 5th-rounder in 2024.

Christian McCaffrey traded to the 49ers, confirmed by sources.

(@RapSheet broke it.) — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 21, 2022

Before the trade, multiple sources vocalized that talks seriously intensified; some expected a deal could get done between Thursday and Friday.

Indeed, it did.

don't know about you, but we're feeling 22 🤷‍♂️ — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

Though he’s had an injury-riddled career, he’s been Carolina’s most important player. He posted a staggering year statistically in 2019; he played all 16 games and recorded 1,387 rushing yards to compliment his 1,005 receiving yards.

He became the third player in history to file 1,000 yards in both categories. Hall of Fame running backs Roger Craig and Mashall Faulk are the only others to record the feat.