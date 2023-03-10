CHARLOTTE N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers will have the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the team will trade their ninth overall pick in the draft, a second round draft pick, a first round pick in 2024, a second round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore for the chance to pick first this year.

The NFL also announced the deal on social media, but it won’t be official until the start of the league year next Wednesday.

Having the top spot in the draft will allow the team to assure itself a rookie quarterback in this year’s draft.

This year’s top prospects include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.