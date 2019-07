Cole Patterson fired a final round two-under-par 70 Sunday en route to winning the Greenville County Amateur Golf Championship by three strokes over Tyler Tucker at Fox Run Country Club near Simpsonville.

Patterson finished at eight under for the tourney with back-to-back rounds of -3/69 on Friday and Saturday.

Tucker shot his second straight -3/69 Sunday to finish at five-under-par for the tournament.

Daniel Sloan and Danny Brock finished tied for third at four-under-par.