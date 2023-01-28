Spartanburg S.C. (Wofford SID) – Wofford went on a tear in the first half amassing a 16-point halftime lead. They would never relinquish that lead in the second half and would hold on for an eight-point win.

This win came just 17 days after a 25-point road loss to the Samford Bulldogs, who were at the time without their guard Ques Glover. Glover led the team in scoring with 20 points today but that wasn’t enough for Samford.

Interim head coach Dwight Perry spoke after the game about what changed from a couple weeks ago.

“How fitting is it, how our game was two weeks ago down in Birmingham, and it was 58-83. We talked about how our program fed off of that game. With all due respect to Samford they played well that night but as a program we didn’t think we put our best foot forward. We had a chance as of a program to respond, and what a heck of a response by the guys in that locker room.”

Jackson Paveletzke led Wofford in scoring with 21 points in the game, B.J Mack added 20 while going 9-10 from the free-throw line and 3-5 from deep.

“We knew that we owed them one from when we played them at Samford. They feed of their home crowd just like any home team would. So, we knew coming in that we had to prepare better and handle the chaos that they cause a lot,” Mack said.

The Terriers scored 33-points off the bench in the game including Carson McCorkle with 11, Amarri Tice with nine and Adam Silas with seven points.

“You talk about a Carson McCorkle, the way he shoots the ball, it doesn’t even hit the rim but he was defending and giving off energy. You talk about Adam Silas, how big was Adam Silas in the first half on both sides of the floor Perry said. Amarri Tice, just his overall energy and ability to impact the game on both sides of the floor, and I can go on and on and it was great to see.”

Early in the game Samford jumped out to an 8-3 lead but behind 13 consecutive bench points the Terriers gained a 18-16 advantage. After taking the lead the Terriers would never trail again in the game, as they went on a tear to amass a 48-32 half time lead. Wofford shot 8-13 from deep in the first half while Samford struggled at 5-21.

After Wofford held off a Bulldogs run for the first 15 minutes of the second half, a 75-63 lead was cut to 78-74 with under two minutes to play. Behind six final minute free throws from Paveletzke and Mack Wofford was able to once again extend the lead and put away the conference leading Bulldogs.

The Terriers went 2-0 on the week after an 85-80 road win against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

“Everybody is getting used to working together. You see how it’s working now, everybody’s making shots and having fun,” Mack said.

Wofford will once again go on the road on Wednesday to take on ETSU, Perry spoke on how the team will prepare for that game.

“We have to keep trusting the process, we’re a young team and a confident team and we have to keep trusting the process of getting better every single day. Whether we won or whether we lose, the results can’t change your preparation going into every single day and every single game” Perry said.

Before the game B.J. Mack was presented with a ball after he scored his 1,000th point last Sunday against Furman. Mack also scored his 1,000 point with Wofford in today’s game after scoring his first 39 career points at USF.

“I credit all my teammates when I played at South Florida and here at Wofford, they truly helped me transform my game” Mack said.

QUICK HITS

The Terriers attempted 34 free throws on the night, which tied a season high and made 27 of those which is a new season high.

For the game Wofford shot 10-21 from three, compared to 7-34 for the Bulldogs.

24 fouls drawn was the second most Wofford has drawn in a game this season.

UP NEXT

The Terriers will travel to Johnson City Tennessee to take on the ETSU Buccaneers at 7 P.M. on Wednesday.