CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points as Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian 74-66. Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Presbyterian falls to 5-2 in the Big South and stands 8-12 overall.

