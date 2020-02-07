PC holds off Gardner-Webb

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Chris Martin had a career-high 25 points as Presbyterian narrowly defeated Gardner-Webb 65-61. Cory Hightower had 12 points for Presbyterian, which snapped its four-game losing streak. JC Younger added 11 points. Owen McCormack had seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Eric Jamison Jr. had 13 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)