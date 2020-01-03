PC outlasts UNC-Asheville

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Chris Martin drove the length of the court for the winning basket and Cory Hightower had 18 points and eight rebounds in Presbyterian’s 79-77 victory over UNC-Asheville in a Big South Conference opener. Tied at 77 with 4 seconds remaining, Martin took a short inbound pass, dribbled the length of the court and made a layup from the right side, leaving less than one second on the clock. After a series of timeouts, UNC Asheville threw a length of the court pass. The Bulldogs’ LJ Thorpe caught it and landed on top of Presbyterian’s Michael Isler. No foul was called.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)