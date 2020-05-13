PC’s Hightower lands at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina men’s basketball head coach Mark Prosser today announced the addition of 6-7 forward Cory Hightower, a transfer from Presbyterian College. Hightower will sit out the 2020-21 season as per NCAA transfer rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“We are so excited to add Cory to our family,” stated Prosser. “He is already a highly decorated player at the Division I level, and we look forward to helping to continue his development as a player. Cory adds another great kid and family to our program, and his body of work lends itself to him following in the footsteps of our last two transfer student-athletes, Carlos Dotson and Mason Faulkner.”

Hightower averaged a team-best 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore this past season as he started 30 of 31 games at PC and earned Honorable Mention All-Big South Conference honors. He tallied a career-high 23 points against Southern Conference-member VMI and logged double-digit scoring in 23 total games, thrice eclipsing the 20-point plateau. Hightower recorded the first triple-double in Blue Hose program history against Quinnipiac recording 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on Nov. 23, 2019.

As a freshman, the Flint, Mich., native started 30 games and was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team after he averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds with 14 double-digit scoring games.

Hightower’s father, Cory Sr., was drafted out of Indian Hills Community College by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft and played professionally for 10 seasons between the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and internationally.