GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Alex Williams scored 20 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 82-73 on Saturday.

Williams had seven rebounds for the Paladins (8-9, 2-2 Southern Conference). JP Pegues scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Carter Whitt shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Buccaneers (9-8, 1-3) were led by Jaden Seymour, who recorded 23 points and two steals. East Tennessee State also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Quimari Peterson. In addition, Ebby Asamoah finished with 11 points and two blocks.

Furman took the lead with 13:30 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-37 at halftime, with Whitt racking up 10 points. Furman turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 21-point advantage with a 16-3 run to make it a 69-48 lead with 11:40 left in the half. Pegues scored 13 second-half points in the win.