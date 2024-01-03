ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 22 points as UNC Asheville beat South Carolina Upstate 95-67 on Wednesday night.

Pember had nine rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South Conference). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Caleb Burgess went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Spartans (5-9, 0-1) were led by Nick Alves, who posted 16 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 12 points and six assists from Trae Broadnax. In addition, Justin Bailey finished with 11 points.