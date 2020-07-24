Pete’s Top 10: Greer, despite impressive success, just misses

The Greer Yellow Jackets have won 88, 89, and 91 games over the past three decades, as well as two 3A state titles, but came up just shy of making Pete’s Top 10. By a razor thin margin.

The Yellow Jackets were edged by Chapman for the 10th slot based on a metric that takes into account state titles, overall winning, and a dominant period (or periods). None of the three carry more weight than the other but were used to evaluate who made the Top 10, while also helping with a team’s slot.

While Greer has had many impressive seasons since 1990, it was Chapman’s current run of 47 wins in their past 49 games that was the deciding factor between the two programs.

The Panthers and Yellow Jackets have each won two state titles during the past 30 seasons and each has a 15-0 season. Chapman has played for more state championship than Greer.

Greer has 14 double-digit wins seasons during the past three decades. Chapman has 10.

It was considered a negative for Greer that seven times in the past 30 seasons when they’ve won or shared a region title they subsequently did not advance past the second round of the playoffs.