COLUMBIA (USC SID) – Ethan Petry went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and the pitching staff allowed just four hits as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated USC Upstate, 7-2, Tuesday night (April 11) at Founders Park.

Petry hit a solo home run in the first, part of the backend of back-to-back home runs with Dylan Brewer. Petry singled in the third and doubled in the fourth. Brewer had two hits on the night. Brewer and Cole Messina each scored two runs while Carson Hornung drove in a pair of runs off of three walks.

Matthew Becker earned the win in a predetermined split. He struck out a pair in two hitless innings. Eli Jerzembeck struck out a pair in two innings of relief. Wesley Sweatt struck out the side in the seventh and Cade Austin and Nick Proctor had a pair of strikeouts apiece.

Carolina scored two in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth for the five-run win to move to 29-4 on the year.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina recorded double digit strikeouts for the 17 th time this season.

time this season. The Gamecocks hit back-to-back home runs (Brewer and Petry) for the eighth time this season.

Petry now has 52 RBI and 16 home runs with a .449 batting average.

Carson Hornung extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Nashville for a three-game series at Vanderbilt starting Friday night (April 14) at Hawkins Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CDT) and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.