COLUMBIA (USC SID) – Ethan Petry belted a solo home run in the second inning and the University of South Carolina pitching duo of Noah Hall and Matthew Becker made that stand as the Gamecocks clinched a series win, 1-0, over Penn Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park.

Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts in eight innings of work, allowing just three hits with no walks. He improved to 2-0 on the year. Becker struck out a pair in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Penn had its best chances to score in the second and seventh innings, getting a runner to third in both frames. Hall would get a strikeout to end the threat in both innings.

Petry belted his fifth home run of the season into the Carolina bullpen in the second. Braylen Wimmer had a triple in the first and Jonathan French singled in the seventh for Carolina’s three hits.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina wins its first 1-0 game since the Gamecocks defeated Mercer, 1-0, on March 7, 2021.

After seven games, Petry is hitting .500 (10-for-20) with seven runs scored, five home runs and 10 RBI.

Hall has a 0.68 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched after two starts.

Becker now has five career saves after today’s outing.

Carolina’s team ERA was lowered to 1.43 after the shutout, its second of the season.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game homestand on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26) against Penn. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.