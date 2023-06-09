(WSPA) – Furman University announced Friday that Pierre Curtis has been named the new women’s head basketball coach.

Curtis, who has been a member of the coaching staff for the Paladins for 10 years, will succeed Jackie Carson.

Carson recently accepted a position as senior associate commissioner for women’s basketball at the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curtis becomes the eighth head coach in the program’s history. He began his tenure at Furman as an assistant coach before becoming associate head coach in 2019.

“We are excited to have Pierre Curtis lead our women’s basketball program,” said Jason Donnelly, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Furman. “Over the past decade, coach Curtis has played a critical role in the growth of our program and in the successes of our student-athletes, on the court and off.”

“I want thank Jason Donnelly and President Davis for trusting me with this great opportunity,” Curtis said. “I am also very grateful to Jackie Carson for all she has done for me and Furman University.”

Furman has made two trips to the WNIT and played in two SoCon Tournament championship games with Curtis on the coaching staff.

“To have my first head coaching job be at a place where I have such affinity and connection to is a dream come true,” Curtis added. “I can’t wait to begin working with our team and building towards our goals of winning a conference championship and having NCAA tournament success.”