Pippin to retire at Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Coach Dan Pippin has decided to retire as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Greenwood High School in December.

Pippin will continue to coach football and remain the Athletic Director at the school during the Fall season.

Pippin has been Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Eagles since February of 2014.

“It has been an honor to coach and mentor young people at Greenwood High School,” Coach Pippin stated. “It has been a privilege to be able to shape the lives of people who will lead our society in the future. Greenwood will always hold a special place in my heart and my family’s heart. I look forward to seeing the school and community continue to grow in the future.”

GHS Principal Chad Evans said, “Coach Pippin has provided great leadership to the Greenwood High School Athletic Department as we have transitioned from Class AAAA to Class AAAAA over the past 5 years. Coach Pippin has worked hard to get the most out of his players and coaches during his time at GHS. Not only is he a good football coach, but he is an outstanding athletic director as well. The Eagle Family wishes Coach and his family nothing but the best in all of their future endeavors.”