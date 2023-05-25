CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – PJ Hall announced Thursday that he will return to Clemson for his senior year to play basketball after testing the NBA draft process.

On Twitter, Hall tweeted, “I came to Clemson for a reason, and I ain’t done yet.”

Hall is tied for the team lead with 15.3 points and nearly six rebounds a contest.

The former Dorman High School standout participated in last week’s NBA draft combine. According to those close to him, he received promising evaluations however he was told by scouts that it was best for him to play another season of college basketball.

Clemson did not make Hall available for comment after his late morning announcement.