Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League plans to restart on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic with new staggered kickoffs to maximize broadcast slots as fans are prevented from attending games.

The clubs agreed Thursday that the competition should resume with a Wednesday night doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

After those makeup games are played, the 30th round will start on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) — if authorities approve safety plans.