Presbyterian defeats Campbell 8-5 to win first Big South Tournament title

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team rallied with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth inning to stun No. 1 Seed Campbell by the score of 8-5 in the 2021 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship. Presbyterian has earned the automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 8, No. 1 Campbell 5

LOCATION: Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-21) | Campbell (35-16)

W: Alex Flood (1-2) | L: Logan Heintzman (6-1) | Save: Eric Toth (8)

NOTABLES

– Presbyterian recorded the baseball program’s first Big South Championship as it was just its second appearance in the title game. PC had played in the 2017 title game.

– It is the Blue Hose’s second Big South Championship as an athletic department during the 2020-21 season as men’s tennis won the league’s title last month in Charlotte.

– The Blue Hose were led offensively by Eric Toth who had two hits including his eighth home run of the season and also drove in four runs.

– Toth also finished the championship off for the Blue Hose recording a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to record his eighth save of the 2021 season. He moved into sole possession of third in the Blue Hose single-season DI record book with his eighth save on Saturday.

– Zacchaeus Rasberry added a hit and a pair of RBIs in the contest. Rasberry extended his reached base streak to 22 games in a row.

– Alex Flood recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning to record his first career win in his collegiate career.

– Toth led the Blue Hose at the plate during the three games in the tournament with a .538 average as he totaled two doubles, two home runs, and nine runs were driven in. Rasberry hit .500 with two home runs and a team-high 10 RBIs.

– As a team, PC hit .302 with 10 extra-base hits for the tournament.

– Following Saturday’s victory, PC had five players honored on the All-Tournament Team. Toth, Rasberry was joined by Kyle Merkle , Jake Wyandt , and Charlie McDaniel . Rasberry was also named the MVP of the 2021 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Campbell got out to the early 1-0 lead in the first with a solo home run.

– PC got on the board in the third with a bunt single off the bat of Decker before a two-run single from Toth gave Presbyterian the 3-1 lead.

– The Fighting Camels evened the game at three after three frames.

– Campbell jumped back out in front in the fourth with an RBI single to push the lead out to 4-3.

– Campbell pushed across a run in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-3.

– In the eighth, PC responded with a solo home run from Toth before an RBI double Merkle pushed the game to a tie score of five.

– In the ninth, Presbyterian got the bases loaded before bases loaded walk from Toth broke the tie.

– PC added insurance runs from Rasberry with his two-run single down the left-field line that gave Toth plenty of support to go shutdown Campbell 1-2-3 and win the title.

UP NEXT

– Presbyterian College will now wait to find out its fate in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be on Monday, May 31, 2021, at noon on ESPN2.