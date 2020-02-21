Presbyterian falls at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Eric Coleman Jr. had a season-high 30 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 82-70. Coleman Jr. hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. Caden Sanchez had 13 points for High Point. Bryant Randleman scored 11 and Jamal Wright 10. Coleman’s 3-pointer with 13:30 left broke a tie at 47 and Ben Drake followed with a three-point play to tie it at 50. Coleman then sank two foul shots and the Panthers led the rest of the way. Drake had 15 points for the Blue Hose, whose losing streak stretched to four games.

