RADFORD, Va. (AP) – Devin Hutchinson had 17 points off the bench to lead Radford to an 81-71 win over Presbyterian. Carlik Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds for Radford, which earned its sixth consecutive win. Donald Hicks added 11 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue Hose fall to 9-17, 6-7 in the Big South.

