CLINTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-16, Big South: 1-7) battled Big South Conference leader the Longwood Lancers (15-6, Big South: 7-1) to the very end before coming up just short with a 58-56 setback at the Templeton Center on Saturday afternoon.

Trevon Reddish-Rhone led all scorers with 15 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. Jalen Forrest scored 12 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – Presbyterian scored seven of the first 10 points behind a three by Owen McCormack, a jumper in the lane by Crosby James, and two free throws from Kobe Stewart. Longwood scored seven of the next 10 points tying the score at 10 with 11:56 on the clock. The Blue Hose scored six of the next eight points taking a 16-12 lead after Reddish-Rhone converted on a jumper in the lane with eight and a half minutes left in the half. Longwood scored four straight points tying the score at 16. Over the next several minutes, Presbyterian would score and Longwood would answer with a score. With the score tied at 19 with 3:38 on the clock, Longwood scored seven of the half’s final nine points taking a 26-21 halftime lead.

SECOND HALF – The Lancers scored the first six points of the second half taking their largest lead of the game, 32-21, with 17:59 on the clock. Over the next six minutes, the Blue Hose went on a 14-3 scoring run tying the score at 35 after Reddish-Rhone completed a three-point play with 11:20 on the clock. Reddish-Rhone scored nine points during the run. Longwood regained the lead with a free throw with just under 11 minutes on the clock. Stewart answered with a three from the baseline pushing the Blue Hose in front 38-36. Over the next seven minutes, Presbyterian would take the lead and Longwood would answer with a score to tie the game. With three minutes on the clock, PC trailed Longwood, 51-49, then Forrest knocked down a three from the wing giving the Blue Hose a 52-51 lead with two minutes on the clock. Longwood regained the lead with a three-point play. Marquis Barnett converted on a three from the wing, giving the Blue Hose a one-point lead, 55-54. Longwood converted on another three-point play giving the Lancers the lead for good, 57-55, with 55 seconds on the clock. The Blue Hose had several chances to tie the score over the final 31 seconds but Presbyterian was not able to convert on a few free throw attempts allowing Longwood to hold on for a 58-56 win

NOTES

· With his 15 points, Reddish-Rhone recorded his fourth double-figure scoring game of the season and the 27th of his career.

· Forrest posted his sixth straight double-digit scoring game while scoring in double-figures for the 11th time this season with 12 points.

· Presbyterian’s defense limited Longwood, who ranked second in the Big South in scoring, to 58 points which is eighteen points below their season average.

· Eight Presbyterian players grabbed a rebound in the game led by Terrell Ard, Jr. with seven rebounds.

NEXT GAME

Presbyterian travels up I-26 to North Carolina to play UNC Asheville this Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m.