Presbyterian falls to Indiana St. in Nashville Regional 9-2

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Presbyterian College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, as the Blue Hose dropped an elimination game to Indiana State, 9-2, in the Nashville Region of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. PC finishes the season 22-23 overall, while the Sycamores advance to another elimination game on Sunday afternoon.

FINAL SCORE: Indiana State 9, Presbyterian 2
LOCATION: Hawkins Field (Nashville, Tenn.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-23) | Indiana State (31-20)
W: Zach Frey (1-1) | L: Brandon Williams (2-2)

NOTABLES
– Eric Toth notched a pair of hits, including a home run, for the Blue Hose to collect his 14th multi-hit game of the season, second-most on the team.
– Toth’s fourth-inning homer was Presbyterian’s 47th of the season, which tied for the team’s second-most in a season in the program’s DI era.
– He also finished the 2021 season with hits in each of the last six games. Toth had a team-high 43 runs driven in and 53 hits. 
– Chris Veach tossed the final 3.0 innings, allowing one earned run to finish the 2021 season with a team-best 2.70 ERA. 

HOW IT HAPPENED 
– The Sycamores jumped out to an early lead, tallying four in the first and two in the second for a 6-0 edge.
– Toth got PC on the board in the top of the fourth with a towering two-run homer to left field. 
– Indiana State restored its six-run cushion with a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
– The Sycamores rounded out the afternoon’s scoring with a run in the last of the eighth.

