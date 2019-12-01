Presbyterian knocks-off Toccoa Falls

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team shot over 50% in the second half to pull away from visiting Toccoa Falls in an 87-59 win Saturday evening at Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. Five Blue Hose scored in double-figures, with Cory Hightower leading the way with 21 points. Ben Drake recorded his second double-double in as many games with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Scoring the game

A slow start for the Blue Hose, the home team trailed 4-5, 16:25 left in the half. That changed after a Ben Drake jumper at 16:11 sparked an 11-0 run as PC jumped out to a 15-5 lead, 12:03 left. Kody Shubert provided five of the 11 points in the run. Toccoa Falls hit five unanswered and cut the margin to five, but it was PC with another run, this one, 14-2, capped by five straight from Chris Martin, to take its largest lead of the half at 17, 29-12, 5:05 on the clock. The Eagles chipped away at the lead, helped by three-pointers from Coreyonte Turner, Quincey Sibley, and Ryan McKenzie, to cut the margin to nine at the break, 36-27.

PC scored the second half’s first 10 points, building a 46-27 lead, 17:01 to go, before back to back Eagle three-pointers made it a 13-point affair, 15:47 to go. That would be as close as the visitors would get with a 15-0 run by the Blue Hose, led by two threes from Sean Jenkins and one from Owen McCormack, to extend the lead to 28. Jaden Young hit a jumper at 11:47 to stop the TFC drought as PC led 61-35. The Eagles trimmed the lead to 20 off a Forde three-pointer at 7:41, but PC closed out the half, outscoring TFC 19-13 the final seven minutes to come away with the 87-59 win.

Players of the Game

Cory Hightower led all scorers with 21 points, off a career-high nine field goals. He was followed by Chris Martin with 13 points. Ben Drake led in rebounds with a career-high 12 rebounds and 12 points for his second double-double of the season. Jaden Young led Toccoa Falls with 11 points and five rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 55.6% in the second half to finish the game with 52.3. Toccoa Falls shot 37.9% from the field, but led both team in three-pointers, 11-5. The Blue Hose held the rebounding edge, 39-38, and had 11 fewer turnovers, 11-22. The Blue Hose posted a 26-12 advantage in points off turnovers and dominated the paint, 56-14.

For the Record

PC improves to 2-6 overall, while Toccoa Falls drops to 3-10.

Notables

Ben Drake posted his second double-double in as many games with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Cory Hightower recorded a career-high nine field goals.

Sean Jenkins scored a career-high 11 points, off a best three three-pointers.

Chris Martin finished with a career-high 13 points.

Up Next

The Blue Hose are on the road the next two games with South Carolina State on tap in Orangeburg Dec. 7. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

