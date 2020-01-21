Presbyterian Stays Hot in League Play With 85-79 Win Over Campbell

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team, behind two 20-point scorers, used a 17-7 run midway through the second half to build a double-digit lead and held on with clutch free throw shooting during a late Camel rally, to take the 85-79 win over Campbell in Big South action Monday evening at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. Zeb Graham led the team with a career-high 22 points, followed by Ben Drake with 20.

Scoring the game

A high scoring contest in the first half, PC took the early 5-0 lead with a Zeb Graham layup and a Sean Jenkins three-pointer. The Camels answered with a 10-2 run, which included two three-pointers from Cory Gensler, to take a five-point lead themselves, 15-10, 13:56 on the clock. A Graham three and Ben Drake layup knotted it up with just under 13 to play. Campbell took a six-point lead off a 9-3 run, the lone PC score a Cory Hightower three-pointer at 11:255, but the Blue Hose wouldn’t let it get any farther way, putting up two quick baskets to cut the margin to two, 22-24, 9:05 to go. Both teams traded baskets the next few minutes with Campbell holding a four-point, 32-28 lead, 6:42 remaining before the break. A 7-2 run be the Camels game them their largest lead of the half at nine, 39-30, 3:33 on the clock, but PC closed out the half with a run of its own, 8-2, to go into the locker room trailing by only three, 38-41.

After a back and forth battle for the first nine minutes of the second half, the game was tied at 53-53, 11:13 remaining. PC took control the next six minutes, outscoring Campbell 17-7 to build a 13-point lead, 73-60, 5:28 on the clock. Highlighting the run were two three-pointers from JC Younger, and nine points from Graham. The Camels used a three from Gensler and a jumper from Cedric Henderson to cut the margin to eight, 65-73, 4:42 on the clock. Henderson added two free throws and a three-pointer over the next two minutes in a 5-0 run to cut the PC lead to five, 70-75, 1:47 left. The Camels cut the lead to five with just under a minute to play, helped by a Whitfield three-pointers, but PC hit clutch free throws stretch to come away with the 85-79 win.

Players of the Game

Ben Drake led all scorers in the first half with 14 points, followed by 11 from Zeb Graham. Jordan Whitefield was tops in the first for Campbell with nine. For the game it was Graham with his career-high 22 points to lead all scorers. Ben Drake posted 20 to go along with his team-leading six rebounds. Whitfield finished with 20 points for Campbell, helped by four three-pointers, followed by Cedric Henderson with 19. Cory Gensler paced the team with six boards.

Stats of the Game

Both teams were hot in the first half, with Campbell shooting 55.2%, with six three-pointers, and PC hitting 63.8%, with three three-pointers. The Camels slowed down a bit in the second, hitting at 46.2% from the field to end the game with 50.9%. PC never let up, shooting 58.3% in the second, finishing with 63.3%, its second highest average of the season. Campbell hit 11 three-pointers, to PC’s six, with the Blue Hose holding the rebounding edge, 30-21. Turnovers were fairly even, with PC recording two more, 19-17. Campbell capitalized more on PC’s turnovers, with a 23-12 points off turnover margin. The Blue Hose dominated the paint, 46-20.

For the Record

PC improves to 8-11 overall and 5-1 in the Big South, while Campbell drops to 11-8, 2-5.

Notables

Zeb Graham finished with a career-high 22 points, off a career-best eight-of-13 from the field.

The team’s 63.3 field goal percentage is fourth in the PC DI record book.

Ben Drake’s nine-for-nine effort from the charity stripe is tied for first in the PC DI record book.

Up Next

The Blue Hose travel to Charleston Southern Thursday, Jan. 23, for their next game. The 7 p.m., game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and WPCC.