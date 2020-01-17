Presbyterian wins fourth straight in Big South

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) – Cory Hightower posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Presbyterian defeated Longwood 74-67. Sean Jenkins had 12 points for Presbyterian (7-10, 4-0 Big South Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Michael Isler added 12 points. Chris Martin had 11 points. Juan Munoz had 12 points for the Lancers (6-12, 1-4). Heru Bligen added 11 points. Jordan Cintron had five steals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)