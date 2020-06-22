Private and charter schools get injunction in lawsuit against the SCHSL

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHSL_171300

South Carolina private and charter schools won an injunction against new transfer rules imposed against them in March by the South Carolina High School League in a Richland County courtroom Monday.

The ruling means that transfers to such schools can continue to play with immediate eligibility once approved. The new SCHSL rule would have forced student-athletes to sit-out a year if they did not come from a specific attendance zone.

According to The Greenville News, Richland County common pleas judge Jocelyn Newman said in her ruling that “the plaintiff schools would suffer irreparable harm and that students, who have already lost a year of competitive play due to COVID-19, would have punitive harm due to the League’s decision.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories