Private and charter schools get injunction in lawsuit against the SCHSL

South Carolina private and charter schools won an injunction against new transfer rules imposed against them in March by the South Carolina High School League in a Richland County courtroom Monday.

The ruling means that transfers to such schools can continue to play with immediate eligibility once approved. The new SCHSL rule would have forced student-athletes to sit-out a year if they did not come from a specific attendance zone.

According to The Greenville News, Richland County common pleas judge Jocelyn Newman said in her ruling that “the plaintiff schools would suffer irreparable harm and that students, who have already lost a year of competitive play due to COVID-19, would have punitive harm due to the League’s decision.”