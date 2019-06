Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens came to former Clemson basketball star Trevor Booker’s basketball camp on Friday afternoon. Owens offered a motivational speak to the campers and also played basketball with them on the court.

7 Sports got the opportunity to talk one-on-one with the former 49ers, Eagles & Cowboys star about why he is able to relate with young men, what his connections are with Trevor Booker, and what he thinks of Clemson football.