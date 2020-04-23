Prospects ready for their closeup on draft night from home

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) – Fifty-eight prospects will take part remotely in the NFL draft, which has gone virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players received video kits from the NFL that will record their reactions to being selected.

The kits sent to prospects include two cell phones, two light stands, a pair of tripods, a headset for interviews and a microphone.

One of the phone cameras will be on the entire time until the player is selected, while another will be used for interviews with ESPN, the NFL Network and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The draft begins Thursday night and wraps up Saturday.