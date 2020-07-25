Radakovich talks football, COVID testing, at BOT meeting

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
clemson paw sports football basketball baseball generic_221927

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich testified before a U.S. Senate panel Wednesday.

He was before a more familiar ruling body Friday morning when he provided various updates for Clemson’s Board of Trustees.

Among them:

-There are currently zero active COVID-19 cases among Tigers student-athletes and staff and zero isolations.

-There have been more than 800 COVID-19 tests conducted since early June.

-He expects the ACC to reveal its fall plans, including football, by August 5th.

-A survey of IPTAY members shows nearly 85 per cent would attend a football game this fall with social distancing in place.

Reports continued Friday that the ACC is looking at a football plan of 10 conference games and an additional contest to facilitate non-conference rivalries. CBS sports reports that Notre Dame will play for the conference title for the first time. A start date of between September 12th and 26th is being discussed, meaning the season will start at least a week late.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule