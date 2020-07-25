Radakovich talks football, COVID testing, at BOT meeting

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich testified before a U.S. Senate panel Wednesday.

He was before a more familiar ruling body Friday morning when he provided various updates for Clemson’s Board of Trustees.

Among them:

-There are currently zero active COVID-19 cases among Tigers student-athletes and staff and zero isolations.

-There have been more than 800 COVID-19 tests conducted since early June.

-He expects the ACC to reveal its fall plans, including football, by August 5th.

-A survey of IPTAY members shows nearly 85 per cent would attend a football game this fall with social distancing in place.

Reports continued Friday that the ACC is looking at a football plan of 10 conference games and an additional contest to facilitate non-conference rivalries. CBS sports reports that Notre Dame will play for the conference title for the first time. A start date of between September 12th and 26th is being discussed, meaning the season will start at least a week late.