GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ceddanne Rafaela sent a two-run home run over the left field wall at Fluor Field to give the Greenville Drive the lead and eventually the win on ‘Opening Night.’

The Drive opened up the 2022 season against Hudson Valley and defeated the Renegades 7-6.

Greenville was trailing 6-5 in the eighth inning when Rafaela’s blast put them in front.

Both teams return to action for game two of the series Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in Greenville.