Raina McGowens scores 19 points in Wren win
by: Todd Summers
Posted: Feb 25, 2023 / 07:39 PM EST
Updated: Feb 25, 2023 / 07:39 PM EST
Greenville –
Raina McGowens scores 19 points to lead Wren past Southside 62-41 in the 3-A Girls Upper State Final. After missing several games with a medical issue, Riley Stack returned for the Golden Hurricanes to score 12 points.
