1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Buncombe County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Swain County Schools
Sponsored by
Dave Edwards Toyota
Decker Home Improvement

Sources: Panthers to return to Wofford for training camp this summer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image_203154

Carolina Panthers players practice at Wofford College during the team’s NFL football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A source familiar with the process tells 7 Sports that the Panthers will return to Wofford for training camp this summer, and possibly 2021 as well.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person of The Athletic first reported Tuesday afternoon that such a return is likely, citing sources.

The Panthers announced last year that they’re building a new year-round training complex near Rock Hill for which construction has yet to begin.

The team has called Wofford its summertime home since its first season in 1995, spending varying amounts of time at the Spartanburg campus.

A message was left with Wofford’s campus public relations director for comment on the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store