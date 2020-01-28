Sources: Panthers to return to Wofford for training camp this summer

Carolina Panthers players practice at Wofford College during the team’s NFL football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A source familiar with the process tells 7 Sports that the Panthers will return to Wofford for training camp this summer, and possibly 2021 as well.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person of The Athletic first reported Tuesday afternoon that such a return is likely, citing sources.

The Panthers announced last year that they’re building a new year-round training complex near Rock Hill for which construction has yet to begin.

The team has called Wofford its summertime home since its first season in 1995, spending varying amounts of time at the Spartanburg campus.

A message was left with Wofford’s campus public relations director for comment on the story.