SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Returning Head Basketball Coach Hal McManus has been also named the new Athletic Director at Broome High School.

The decision was named Thursday evening by District Three School Board members.

“Hal McManus is coming home to District Three, and our school board is thrilled to have him back to continue with the successes he had here before. Welcome back, Coach,” Board Chairman Chris Jolley said.

Spartanburg School District Three said McManus has experience as an athletic director at several other schools as well as playing and coaching basketball and football.

During his tenure at Broome High School from 1999-2010, McManus helped lead the basketball team to several championships, including their wins as Regional Champions in 2004, 2005, and 2006, Upper State Champions in 2005 and 2006, and State Champions in 2005.

McManus will begin serving in the role of Athletic Director on July 1.

Current Athletic Director Lynn Fleming will continue his role as head football coach for the Broome Centurions.