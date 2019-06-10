Rhein Gibson Shoots a Final Round 63 to Win BMW Charity Pro-Am by 3 Shots

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (Web.com Tour) – In a tournament shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather throughout the week, Australian Rhein Gibson came out on top with a 21-under 193 to capture the win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. With his first Web.com Tour victory, Gibson earns 500 points and locks up his PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.

Gibson carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 to overcome a two-shot deficit to start the round. He tallied three birdies and an eagle on the front nine before tacking on three more at Nos. 10, 15 and 16 to reach 21-under.

"I wasn't sure we'd get 54 holes in, but I wanted to go out there with the clean mindset that we'd get 54 in," said Gibson. "I tried to keep the pedal down and try and make as many birdies as I can. Fortunately, I was able to win by three strokes. It sets me up for another stint on the PGA TOUR so I'm excited."

The last time a Web.com Tour tournament was shortened to 54 holes was at the 2018 North Mississippi Classic. The last time the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX was shortened to 54 holes was in 2017.

With most of the golf world talking about amateur Alex Ross shooting a 15-under 57 this week, Gibson's name has been brought up in the news. Gibson holds the world record (recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records) with a 16-under 55 as the lowest official round of golf ever recorded. Gibson accomplished the feat in 2012 at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmund, Oklahoma.

"Shooting 55 was very sweet don't get me wrong, but I don't want to be known for it," said Gibson. "It's great to validate that with a good win today, especially on television. I know what I've been doing is correct, I'm really happy to see it pay off."

Gibson ranked in the top-20 in several statistical categories. He finished T5 in greens in regulation (47/54), T8 in putts per round (28) and T17 in driving accuracy (31/40). With the win, Gibson will return to the PGA TOUR for the second time. He competed on TOUR in 2016, making nine of 20 cuts with a career-high finish of T25 at the 2016 Barracuda Championship.

"I had a great week last week where I finished fourth, so I got back on the right track with the guys with points, moving to 32nd," said Gibson, who moved from 32nd to seventh on the Web.com Tour points standings. "I knew a couple of good events coming up would lock it up, but to lock it up with a win and move into the top 10 is kind of special, especially to do it here in Greenville, South Carolina."

Michael Miller finished as the runner-up at 18-under, three strokes off the winning score. The finish is the highest of his career, replacing his previous high of T11 at the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship. The Penn State product entered the week having missed 10 of 12 cuts this season with a best finish of T50. With the win Miller jumps from 188th to 49th in the Regular Season points standings.

"This was a huge week for me," said Miller. "Solo-second, I think that is close to enough points that I don't have to worry about things for the rest of the year. I want to build off of this week and keep going. I know now that the game is there and I can play under pressure. Just hats off to Rhein. He shot 63 and I got to watch a few of his shots. I played bogey-free in the final round. You can't ask for much more than that, especially in an environment that is relatively new to me."

Brian Campbell, Jonathan Randolph and Kristoffer Ventura tied for third at 16-under 198.

SUNDAY NOTES:

* Sunday's weather: Isolated showers. High of 78. Winds E/SE at 6-12 miles per hour.

* With the win, Rhein Gibson becomes the fifth Australian in the last 13 champions at the BMW Charity Pro-Ams.

* Defending champion Michael Arnaud carded a 3-under 68 to finish T9. Arnaud was vying to become the first person in the history of the Web.com Tour to defend their title.

* Davis Riley began his third round with three straight birdies (rising to T5) before the round was suspended. Riley is looking to earn special temporary membership through a 19th-place finish or better, passing the threshold of the No. 100 player on the money list from 2018. Despite having no status this year, Riley has Monday qualified into four events (earning medalist honors in three).

* Davis Riley began his third round with three straight birdies (rising to T5) before the round was suspended on Saturday. He picked up two more birdies on Sunday to rise to T15, high enough to put him over the threshold to reach special temporary membership for the remainder of the year. He needed a 19th-place finish or better. Despite having no status this year, Riley has Monday qualified into four events (earning medalist honors in three).

* Rookie Kristoffer Ventura posted the best finish of his career at T3. This marks the first cut Ventura's ever made in his third career start.

* With a 7-under 64, Scott Harrington posted his low round of the year on Sunday to finish T9. The round was his lowest on Tour since carding a 64 to finish T2 during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers. He also became the first player this season with three eagles in a round, performing the feat on Nos. 2, 15 and 16. The last player to do it: Cameron Davis in the fourth round of the 2018 Web.com Tour Championship.

* Rookie Thomas Bass (T15) posted the lowest finish of his career behind a Sunday 5-under 66. Will Zalatoris, also a rookie on Tour, finished T9 to earn entry into next week's tournament, the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.

* Three-time PGA TOUR winner Boo Weekley finished T43 in his 100th career start on the Web.com Tour. Weekley was making his first start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am since 2006 when he finished (T30).

* Scott Gutschewski's closing 63 fell one stroke shy of his best round (62) on the Web.com Tour, set on two occasions in 2010 (R2-BMW Charity Pro-Am, R3-Cox Classic).

* The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation is one of the more unique events on the Web.com Tour's schedule. It was hosted on two courses, Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley, for the first two rounds before moving to Thornblade Club for the final round. The event pairs a pro with an amateur for the first 36 holes before cuts are made for both amateurs and professionals.

* Notable celebrities in the field included 11-time Pro Bowler Brett Favre, Larry the Cable Guy, Ivan Rodriguez, Ozzie Smith, Willie Robertson, Lucas Black, Patrick Peterson and Brian Baumgartner. The four celebrities to make the cut were Larry the Cable Guy, Lucas Black, Shep Rose and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. Lucas Black and Shep Rose won their respective divisions.

* This week's purse was $700,000, with $126,000 going to the winner, Rhein Gibson. Gibson also earns 500 points in the Web.com Tour points system.

* Forty-nine former Web.com Tour champions competed in the field, amounting to 75 victories, as well as seven PGA TOUR champions (equaling 10 victories).

* Thornblade Club Scoring Averages:

Front (35) Back (36) Total (71) Cumulative

R1 33.863 35.968 69.830

R2 33.088 34.388 67.475 68.657

R3 33.240 35.093 68.333 68.561

* The Cliffs Valley Scoring Averages:

Front (36) Back (36) Total (72) Cumulative

R1 34.798 34.948 69.746

R2 34.782 34.449 69.231 69.491