7 Sports has learned that Bob Richey is focused on remaining as head basketball coach at Furman after interviewing for the top job at South Carolina during the past week.

Richey returns most of a team that won 22 games this season and lost by a point at the buzzer in overtime to Chattanooga in the Southern Conference title game earlier this month.

Richey has won 111 games in five seasons guiding the Paladins.

According to reports, Wake Forest assistant coach, and USC’s all-time scoring leader, B.J. McKie and Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris remain hot names for the USC job.

Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller reportedly turned down USC in favor of returning for a second stint as Xavier’s head coach on Saturday.

USC dismissed Frank Martin following an 18-13 season with no postseason birth. Martin guided the Gamecocks for 10 seasons.