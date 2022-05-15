Irmo –

Riverside holds off Chapin to win the 5A boys soccer state title 2-1. It’s the Warriors 2nd straight state championship and the 14th in program history.

Christ Church shuts out Gray Collegiate 2-0 to win its 2nd straight 2A boys soccer state title. It’s the 14th state championship in program history.

Southside Christian shuts out Palmetto Scholars to secure the 1A boys soccer state championship 1-0. It’s the 2nd straight state title for the Sabres.

St. Joseph’s shuts out Christ Church to win the 2A girls soccer state championship. It’s the 2nd straight state title for the Knights.

T.L. Hanna falls to Wando 2-1 in double overtime in the 5A girls soccer state title game.