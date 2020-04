Riverside named Greer assistant coach Erie Williams its new head coach Tuesday.

Williams, a former Greer wide receiver, spent nearly 15 seasons on the staff at his alma mater and takes his first head coaching job. He’s a 2000 graduate of Greer and was a stand-out on teams in the late ’90s.

He takes over a Riverside program riding the area’s longest current losing streak at 29 in a row.

The Warriors last victory came in the opening game of the 2017 season.