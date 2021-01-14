Ross announces return to Clemson next season

Clemson’s Justyn Ross (8) runs in for a touchdown while defended by Duke’s Brandon Feamster during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Wide receiver Justyn Ross announced via Twitter Thursday night that he’ll return to Clemson next season instead of going pro.

Ross, who missed his junior campaign this past fall due to a spinal injury that required surgery, had the option to jump to the NFL, where he’s potentially a first round draft choice.

He had 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.

There were indications recently that he’d received good news from his doctors on his medical condition relative to a return to playing football.

He’ll follow a path similar to current Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who returned for the 2016 season at Clemson after suffering a potentially career-ending neck injury in the 2015 season opener against Wofford.

